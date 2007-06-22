Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments in Calcasieu Sex Crime Cases

June 22, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The Calcasieu Grand Jury has returned indictments against three people for alleged sex crimes against children.

Forty-two-year-old Trent Lavalistis of Lake Charles was indicted for aggravated rape of a child who was 12 years old at the time of the alleged offense.

Also indicted, 52-year-old Joseph Broussard of DeRidder for three counts of sexual battery of a child over a four year period, starting when the child was seven.

And 42-year-old Norman Monceaux of Lake Charles was indicted for indecent behavior with a child who was 12 years old at the time.