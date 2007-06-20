Sulphur man proposes regional composting

June 20, 2007

By Theresa Schmidt

Just about everything can be recycled from the food we eat to yard waste. And there's a local move to bring up the idea of composting-- using mother nature to transform sewage and industrial sludges into a product for gardens and crops.

Dr. Bill Carney with LSU Ag Service introduced the idea to members of the Kiwanis Club of Sulphur. "The idea of just keep digging holes in the ground is not the best way to go. Composting is a process wherein the whole area could come together and take care of all of their organic waste."

Concerned citizen Geoff Russell is spearheading the idea locally. "There is a waste of money sending this stuff to landfills when they could be used to produce a product that would have value to the public."

Council member Chris Duncan likes the idea. "I'm fully interested in recycling. The City of Sulphur here has business in the paper recycling, we're checking into glass and plastic right now. So, this would be just another phase to keep stuff from going into the landfill."

He admits making the idea work economically is the challenge. "I know we have one BFI container of sludge that goes into the landfill daily. If we can keep that out of the landfill as well as all of our green waste, which is your tree limbs and debris that we have anytime a storm comes through, it may even reduce the cost of people's trash bill."

Club members like Charlie Schrumpf, who heard Carney's presentation, think the idea is appealing. "I think it's a wonderful idea and I think we should have been doing it all along."

In the coming weeks, Russell expects to make a presentation to Sulphur City Council on the concept of a regional composting facility.