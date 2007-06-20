Sulphur man proposes regional composting

June 20, 2007
By Theresa Schmidt
Just about everything can be recycled from the food we eat to yard waste. And there's a local move to bring up the idea of composting-- using mother nature to transform sewage and industrial sludges into a product for gardens and crops.
Dr. Bill Carney with LSU Ag Service introduced the idea to members of the Kiwanis Club of Sulphur. "The idea of just keep digging holes in the ground is not the best way to go. Composting is a process wherein the whole area could come together and take care of all of their organic waste."
Concerned citizen Geoff Russell is spearheading the idea locally. "There is a waste of money sending this stuff to landfills when they could be used to produce a product that would have value to the public."
Council member Chris Duncan likes the idea. "I'm fully interested in recycling. The City of Sulphur here has business in the paper recycling, we're checking into glass and plastic right now. So, this would be just another phase to keep stuff from going into the landfill."
He admits making the idea work economically is the challenge. "I know we have one BFI container of sludge that goes into the landfill daily. If we can keep that out of the landfill as well as all of our green waste, which is your tree limbs and debris that we have anytime a storm comes through, it may even reduce the cost of people's trash bill."
Club members like Charlie Schrumpf, who heard Carney's presentation, think the idea is appealing. "I think it's a wonderful idea and I think we should have been doing it all along."
In the coming weeks, Russell expects to make a presentation to Sulphur City Council on the concept of a regional composting facility. For more information on composting click here
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>