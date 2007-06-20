Tests find diseased crawfish

June 20, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

"White spot" disease, which is not harmful to humans but can kill off crawfish, has been confirmed in commercial ponds across southwest Louisiana and in the Atchafalaya Basin.

The disease was first detected last month at a crawfish farm near Arnaudville.

The LSU Agricultural Center and the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry says more testing has confirmed the disease in 20 ponds in six parishes and in at least two samples of wild crawfish from the Basin.

Agriculture Commissioner Bob Odom says the 20 positive results for commercial ponds were out of 29 tested, raising fears the disease is widespread.

Test results are pending on more than 70 other samples.

Crawfish season is drawing to a close and most farmers are draining their ponds.