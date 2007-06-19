Freshman residency up for LSU Board vote

June 19, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

LSU Chancellor Sean O'Keefe wants to require incoming freshmen to live on campus beginning in 2009, with some exemptions.

But what was originally O'Keefe's final say has been deemed a "significant board matter" by LSU System President William Jenkins. A decision will be considered by the LSU Board of Supervisors in July.

The LSU chancellor said he also is asking the board to approve in July a 34 dollar-per-semester fee increase to renovate the outdated LSU Student Union Theater -- a fee that students narrowly rejected in March.

O'Keefe cites the "overwhelming trend" nationally that is moving toward residency requirements. LSU officials say students living on campus have better grades and are about 10 percent less likely to drop out than those off campus.

Most Southeastern Conference schools have some sort of requirement that freshmen live on campus, as do several in-state universities.