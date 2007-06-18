Vinton Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

June 18th, 2007
Reported by KPLC Staff
A Vinton soldier has become the latest southwest Louisiana casualty of war. 26-year-old Sgt. First Class John Michael Hennen was killed this weekend, when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in the Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan.
His mother, Susan Moreno, says her son lived his life on a mission, " he wanted to protect the world he wanted to keep America free." Hennen joined the National Guard during his junior year of high school and was serving his second tour of duty. Sunday an Army spokesman arrived at their Vinton home with news all military families dread.
Hennen's mother says her son had a feeling something bad would happen during this story. "He told me, he says, mama I don't think I'm going to come home this time and Friday morning I woke up and told Paul I said something is bad wrong I said I just don't feel right and it was just God trying to prepare me I think."
Two other soldiers and an Afghan interpreter were also killed in the attack. The family says they expect it to take from 7 to 14 days before Hennen's body is returned home to southwest Louisiana.
