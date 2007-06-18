Better Business Bureau Name Used to Lure Scam Victims

June 18, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

A warning comes from the Better Business Bureau about a new e-mail scam targeting businesses.

The twist...scam artists are using the Better Business Bureau's name.

The scammers are sending out official looking e-mails saying they contain a complaint filed with the Better Business Bureau. The e-mails come with links supposedly for case files. But really, those links help the scammers get into a businesses computer system.

The Better Business Bureau says any e-mail consumer-complaints at bbb.org should be considered dangerous and deleted.