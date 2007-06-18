Gov. Blanco Hits Road to D.C. for Road Home

June 18, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Governor Kathleen Blanco heads to Washington early next week to plead her case for more federal aid to plug a shortfall in the state-run Road Home program.

On Tuesday, she has a meeting scheduled with Democratic leaders in Congress.

US Representative Charlie Melancon, who asked for the meeting, says Blanco will be meeting with members of the House Democratic leadership and House committee chairmen with jurisdiction over the federal Road Home funding.

The Road Home program provides aid to homeowners with damage from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. It has $2.6 billion in federal funding available to it currently and is estimated to be short anywhere from $3 billion to $5 billion dollars of what it needs to provide aid to all eligible homeowners.