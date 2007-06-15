Self-Defense Classes for Women

June 15, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Women interested in taking a free self defense class can do so Monday, June 18th. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies who are certified self-defense instructors will teach the class at the CPSO Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove Dr. in Lake Charles.

Class will run from 6:30pm - 9:00pm and participants must be over age 13.

Class size is limited so if you're interested in taking the class call 491-3715 for Commander James McGee to sign up.