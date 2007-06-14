Decade old missing persons case reopened

June 14, 2007

Reported by Pam Dixon

There may be some new leads that could help crack the case of a Lake Charles man who vanished without a trace more than a decade ago. 31-year old Damon Billiot lived in Tyler, Texas, about six months before he disappeared in March 1996. Now Tyler police say they have new information and have reopened the case. As KPLC's Pam Dixon reports, Billiot's parents are hoping someone will come forward to help solve this heartbreaking mystery.

It's been more than 11 years since Bob and Shirley Billiot have heard from their son Damon. Bob says, "For years we never left this house together. One of us stayed here hoping a phone call would come."

The then 31 year old Damon and his family had just moved to Tyler, Texas, six months before he disappeared. Police say he was last seen at his home in the 2300 block of Pleasant Drive in Tyler on March 15, 1996. Police suspect foul play. Since Damon's disappearance, his driver's license hasn't been renewed and there has been no employment activity connected to his social security number.

The Billiots never stopped looking and hoping. Shirley says, "When you're driving down the road, you keep looking at all the hitchhikers or you think maybe he's on the road walking. You pass somebody and you say well maybe that's him and you take a double take. I guess not knowing, there's still hope" Bob says, "There's still hope."

More than a decade later, the Billiots haven't given up hope they'll get the answers. Shirley says, "We just need something to know if he's out there and well, just to have a piece of mind." Day after day, the painful wait wears heavily on their hearts. Bob says, "Damon and I were buddies. We'd come home from school together. It's like a piece of me is missing."

Because this case is under investigation police will not discuss the details. If you have any information that may lead Tyler police to Damon Billiot's whereabouts, please call Detective Adam Tarrant at 903-531-1027.

Billiot is five foot eight, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He would have turned 43 last week.

Click here for more information on Damon Billiot listed on the National Center for Missing Adults.