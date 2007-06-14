Developments in the LaFuria Case

June 14, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Where is Dr. LaFuria?

Right now he's in a treatment center.

Judge Michael Canaday ordered LaFuria to wear an electronic monitoring device turn in his passport and driver's license and report to jail within 30 days.

The number of video voyuerism charges against him has more than doubled. Calcasieu investigators added 86 more yesterday bringing the number to more than 140.

Investigators say more women have identified themselves in pictures taken from Dr. LaFuria.