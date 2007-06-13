Dr. LaFuria Faces More Charges

June 13, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office, Dr. Peter LaFuria faces an additional 86 counts of video voyeurism charges. They are the result of interviews conducted by CPSO detectives with women who identified themselves in photos taken from LaFuria.

The new charges bring the total number to 142 and the investigation is ongoing.

Judge Canaday has set LaFuria's bond at $430,000 for the additional charges bringing LaFuria's total bond to $700,000.