Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes His Choice

June 13, 2007

Reported by Associated Press (Mooresville, NC)

NASCAR's most popular driver is going to work with NASCAR's most successful team.

Dale Earnhardt Junior says he'll be joining Hendrick Motorsports next year, moving him one step closer toward the championship that has eluded him while driving for his late father's company.

Earnhardt announced a month ago that he would be leaving D-E-I at the end of the year. His criteria for a new team included finding a place he could win championships, and Hendrick is the perfect fit. It's an organization that has won six of the last 12 championships and has ten wins through 14 points races this season.

Hendrick has the maximum four drivers on its Nextel Cup roster right now but will part ways with Kyle Bush at the end of the current campaign to open up a seat for Earnhardt.