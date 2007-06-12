Power Outage Hits Lake Charles

June 12, 2007

Reported by Jordan Sandler

A power outage in Lake Charles this afternoon left 1600 customers without electricity. The outage hit at around 1:00 pm.

Most had their power returned within minutes, but 50 customers between College Street and McNeese did not regain power for up to three hours.

Entergy says the outage was due to power connecters that had burnt out.

The outage left an eerie sight on Ryan Street. Traffic lights were out and entire staffs of workers waited outside their places of business in the 93 degree heat.

"We can't vacuum, we can't run the cars through the wash, we can't detail a car," said Shelton Bonton, who works at Don's Car Garage.

Derrick Williams was waiting tables in Piccadilly when the dining room suddenly went dark.

"It got real, real dark. Everybody ate and left. We greeted everybody and told them, thank you for your business."

A loss of business was a common theme. Don's Car Wash owner Don Breaux says his business was without power from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

"We had at least twenty people that I've seen turn away from the wash, and at least three from the lube in the last few minutes," says Breaux. "We'll probably just send our employees home and call it a day."