Man Dies After Hitting a Pepsi Truck

June 12, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Lake Charles police have released the name of the man killed in an early morning accident on HWY 14 south of Interstate 210.

Police say a Chevrolet Avalanche slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler that was turning onto the highway from the Pepsi distribution center. It happened around 3:30 this morning.

The driver of the Avalanche, 21 year old Sean Christopher Brignac of Lake Charles, died at the scene.

Two passengers remain in the hospital and are listed in critical condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Police have not yet determined who was at fault.