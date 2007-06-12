Son of Gravity Drainage Defendant Arrested

June 12, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Yesterday after three employees of the Gravity Drainage District No. 8 were arrested, the son of Brian O. Benoit was also arrested. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Justin D. Benoit, 21, went to the Gravity Drainage Office in Moss Bluff and threatened two employees who had brought allegations against his father.

CPSO detectives say Benoit began shouting profanities and threatened to kill the two employees and secretary before he was escorted out of the building. Benoit was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness and one count of threatening a public official.

Benoit was released on a $3,000 bond.