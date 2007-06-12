LC-B Students Say "Au Revoir" to SWLA

June 11, 2007
Reported by: Britney Glaser
Although the Calcasieu Parish School Board has made the decision to close Lake Charles-Boston High School, there is one last event bringing together a handful of the students on the school grounds. These LC-B Cougars are not ready to go their separate ways before embarking on a huge adventure.
It's been more than a year in the making...and finally, the French Club from Lake Charles-Boston High School is setting out for the trip of a lifetime. These students are saying "Au Revoir" to Louisiana and heading to Paris, France for a week of jam-packed sightseeing.
French teacher Tia Manley organized this trip, and pushed the students to raise a total of $30,000 to cover expenses. Manley knew that this trip might be the only opportunity some of these students have to experience a different culture. "There's so much more out there for them if they take in a language and make it their own," says Manley, "they have the world at their feet."
While excitement is in the air, today is also bittersweet. With a new yearbook being passed around, these students are well aware that they are about to face some major changes.
Brittany Kelly just completed her junior year at LC-B and she says, "I'm still kind of gloomed that they closed the school down." Kevin Bartie also just completed his junior year. He says this trip is especially significant after last week's school board decision. "It's our last time being together as LC-B students," says Bartie, "it's going to affect us a lot."
But, at least for this next week, these students are together, and making memories that will stick around, even if the LC-B doors are closed.
The students flew out of Houston's airport this afternoon and will be back in Lake Charles on June 18th.
