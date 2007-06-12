Highway 14 Accident Claims Life, 2 Injured

June 12, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

An accident on Highway 14 claims a life.

Lake Charles Police say a car slammed into the back of a Pepsi delivery truck that was turning onto the Highway from the Pepsi distribution center.

The driver of the car died at the scene, and two passengers were trapped inside. Those passengers are at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and are in serious condition.

The driver of the Pepsi truck is ok.

Sergeant Mark Kraus says standard toxicology tests will be administered on the drivers of the vehicles involved.