Man dies in stabbing

June 11, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Early this morning around 4:40 am the Lake Charles Police found the body of 38 year old Darrell W. Thomas inside a house on Clarence St.

Officers say that after interviewing people inside the home they learned that 22 year old Tameshia Taylor stabbed Thomas. Taylor cooperated with police investigators and was arrested for second degree murder.

Police believe Thomas and Taylor were arguing over drugs.