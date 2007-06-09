Lake Arthur Man Dies in Shootout With Police

May 9, 2007
Reported By: Lee Peck
We now know the name of the Lake Arthur man killed in a shootout with police Saturday afternoon. Louisiana State Police identify the shooter as 39-year-old Steven Gunter.
Authorities say Gunter was involved in a domestic dispute with his live-in girlfriend on Bliss Street in Lake Arthur. "At approximately 1:05 this afternoon we got a call. A female at the residence called the police station asking for assistance because of a domestic dispute. She wanted to get clothes from the residence and her boyfriend was in the house," said Lake Arthur Police Chief Cheryl Vincent.
Chief Vincent was among the officers who responded to the call. She says Gunter was in the home refusing to come out. "I tried talking with him and tried to get him to come out of the house and he continuously said no," said Vincent.
This went on for about an hour. Vincent called for back up agencies to assist. Tear gas was sprayed inside the home, but still no surrender.
"Officers made entry, shots were fired and I had one officer injured. He went to the hospital, but it was superficial wounds, he is okay and he's back out," said Vincent.
While the officers life was spared, Gunter never made it out alive. "You don't want to shoot anybody, but sometimes you almost have to. We try to make sure officers go home safely," said Vincent.
As standard procedure, the investigation has been turned over to the Louisiana State Police. Meanwhile, Gunter's body has been taken to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office to undergo an autopsy.
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>