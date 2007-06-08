Beef Sold At Wal-Mart Recalled

From The Associated Press:

Tyson Fresh Meats today recalled more than 40-thousand pounds of ground beef. Samples tested at a Sherman, Texas, plant showed signs of E. coli contamination in meat shipped to Wal-Mart stores in 12 states. No illnesses had been reported. The recalled products were sent to Wal-Mart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Wal-Mart has removed the products from its meat cases and is destroying the recalled ground beef still in its possession. Tyson has recalled 40-thousand, 440 pounds of ground beef, all of which had sell-by dates of June 13th. The ground beef was sold in prepackaged trays that were placed directly into the meat case. The recalled products include: -one and a-half pound trays of Angus steak burger all natural, 85/15, 6¼-pound patties; -one and one-third pound trays of Angus steak burger all natural, 85/15, extra thick, 4 1/3-pound patties; - two and a-quarter pound trays of 73/27 all-natural ground beef; and - five and a-half pound trays of 73/27 all-natural ground beef. --- On the Net: Tyson Foods Inc.: www.tyson.com