CPSO starts "Crime Deterrent Unit" - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO starts "Crime Deterrent Unit"

June 8, 2007
By Theresa Schmidt

They are the Calcasieu sheriff's crime deterrent units. Each day, 24 seven, teams of five hit the road to provide extra support at various zones in the parish. The extra presence is ever present and you never know where they'll be according to Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "And their job, for instance, if he's assigned to Iowa they're going to cover every street in Iowa, they're going to check on businesses in Iowa, they're going to deter crime in Iowa. They're going to patrol. They're not there to answer calls, now certainly if something happens that's major, it's flexible."

 Corporal Jason Johnson is a member of the unit. He thinks they're already making a big difference. "We're out here talking to a lot of the citizens and business owners and they like seeing more deputies on the road and the neighborhoods."

 Their presence is believed to have helped with the quick apprehension of an escapee recently in the Moss Bluff area. "They had an escapee from the federal prison that was working on a road crew, ran through the woods, fled from an officer. We were able to deploy within two or three minutes and were able to capture the subject within thirty minutes."

Mancuso, "They can come knock out a problem and then get back on the road. So, it really serves several purposes. But their job is to deter crime and let people know that they're visible and they're seen and that's how you stop crime. You have a high presence." 

Explains Johnson during the ride along, "You know if we're in an area and we have a lot of burglaries or whatever crimes are going on in that area, then we're on the lookout for suspicious vehicles or things of that nature."

 And with cameras and computers in their cars, Mancuso says they're becoming more efficient. "Just having the computers in the cars saves them a lot of time and effort. They do their reports right there. They don't have to come in and write everything and turn it in."

 Mancuso says it's part of what taxpayers are getting for the new taxes they voted in last year.

The program started in May and resulted in the hiring of twenty new deputies. In one month the Crime Deterrent Unit did more than 4000 checks of businesses and made forty arrests.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly