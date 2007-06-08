Contraband Bayou Golf Club at L'Auberge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Contraband Bayou Golf Club

A Tom Fazio–Designed Championship Golf Course

 Project Summary

Contraband Bayou® Golf Club, designed by world-renowned golf architect, Tom Fazio, complements the lowland marsh features of the natural Louisiana environment to enhance a unique 7,077 yard, par-71 championship golf course.  A combination of aquatic and natural vegetation on the edges of eight spectacular lakes challenges golfers of all skill levels.  This enjoyable course is the only public Fazio course in Louisiana; that means your tee time is just a phone call away. Golfweek Magazine voted Contraband Bayou one of the Best Places to Play in Louisiana in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and Best Casino Courses of 2010, 2011 and 2012. In June 2011, the course earned the Gold Tee Award from Meeting & Conventions Magazine.

 During the summer of 2010 L'Auberge Lake Charles embarked on a major revamp of the greens at Contraband Bayou, replacing them with Champion Ultradwarf Bermuda grass, a much heartier turf and a better putting surface. The course layout was also restructured, moving Hole #1 directly in front of the clubhouse to improve flow of play.

 ProLink GPS in every cart improves your game. Our skilled team of employees offers an unmatched level of friendly guest service.

 Your experience is complete with beverage cart service that includes sandwiches, cool drinks and snacks. After play, stop by the clubhouse to shop a wide variety of quality men's and women's golf apparel or hit the driving range to hone your skills.  

 

Course Highlights

       Only public Fazio course in Louisiana

       18-hole, par-71 championship course

       Driving range and short game practice area

       Four sets of tee boxes on each hole provide a challenge for all skill levels

       Eight spectacular lakes facilitate drainage and act as an irrigation reservoir

 

Tee lengths

       Championship 7,077 yards

       Middle back 6,531 yards

       Middle front 6,015 yards

       Forward 5,091

 

Features

       Longest hole –            611 yards Par 5

       Shortest hole –            169 yards Par 3

       Par 3 holes – 4

       Par 4 holes – 11

        Par 5 holes – 3

 

Construction Highlights

       Construction start date: September 2003

       Completion date: September 2004

       Greens renovation: June 2010

       400,000 cubic yards of dirt moved to build the course

       Approximately 7 miles of sub-surface drainage

 

Vegetation & Ornamentals

       Grasses        

  • Tees, fairways and roughs:                       419 Bermuda
  • Greens:                                                      Champion Bermuda                      

       Native grasses                                                

  • Little Bluestem
  • Big Bluestem
  • Switch Grass
  • Indian Grass

 

       Aquatics                                                           

  • White Water Lily
  • Louisiana Iris
  • Pickeral Weed
  • Bull Rush

       Trees (Planted to date) 

  • Loblolly Pine                     275
  • Live Oak                             60
  • Willow Oak                         45  
  • Cypress                               45
  • River Birch                          75
  • Red Maple                                       6
  • Silver Maple                         5
  • Crape Myrtle                     60

 

Location

       Contraband Bayou® Golf Club is part of L'Auberge Casino Resort, a luxury resort on 242 acres of land overlooking Contraband Bayou in Lake Charles, Louisiana.  Learn more at www.mylauberge.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/laubergedulac.

 

Staffing         

 Bill Belcher – Director of Resort Services
(337) 395-7060, wbelcher@ldlmail.com    

 Billy Rase – Golf Superintendent
(337) 395-7220, brase@ldlmail.com

 

Media Contact
 Kerry Andersen, Corporate Director of Media Relations & Public Affairs
 kandersen@pnkmail.com  (337) 395-7631

Powered by Frankly