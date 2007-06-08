A Tom Fazio–Designed Championship Golf Course

Project Summary

Contraband Bayou® Golf Club, designed by world-renowned golf architect, Tom Fazio, complements the lowland marsh features of the natural Louisiana environment to enhance a unique 7,077 yard, par-71 championship golf course. A combination of aquatic and natural vegetation on the edges of eight spectacular lakes challenges golfers of all skill levels. This enjoyable course is the only public Fazio course in Louisiana; that means your tee time is just a phone call away. Golfweek Magazine voted Contraband Bayou one of the Best Places to Play in Louisiana in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and Best Casino Courses of 2010, 2011 and 2012. In June 2011, the course earned the Gold Tee Award from Meeting & Conventions Magazine.

During the summer of 2010 L'Auberge Lake Charles embarked on a major revamp of the greens at Contraband Bayou, replacing them with Champion Ultradwarf Bermuda grass, a much heartier turf and a better putting surface. The course layout was also restructured, moving Hole #1 directly in front of the clubhouse to improve flow of play.

ProLink GPS in every cart improves your game. Our skilled team of employees offers an unmatched level of friendly guest service.

Your experience is complete with beverage cart service that includes sandwiches, cool drinks and snacks. After play, stop by the clubhouse to shop a wide variety of quality men's and women's golf apparel or hit the driving range to hone your skills.

Course Highlights

Only public Fazio course in Louisiana

18-hole, par-71 championship course

Driving range and short game practice area

Four sets of tee boxes on each hole provide a challenge for all skill levels

Eight spectacular lakes facilitate drainage and act as an irrigation reservoir

Tee lengths

Championship 7,077 yards

Middle back 6,531 yards

Middle front 6,015 yards

Forward 5,091

Features

Longest hole – 611 yards Par 5

Shortest hole – 169 yards Par 3

Par 3 holes – 4

Par 4 holes – 11

Par 5 holes – 3

Construction Highlights

Construction start date: September 2003

Completion date: September 2004

Greens renovation: June 2010

400,000 cubic yards of dirt moved to build the course

Approximately 7 miles of sub-surface drainage

Vegetation & Ornamentals

Grasses

Tees, fairways and roughs: 419 Bermuda

Greens: Champion Bermuda

Native grasses

Little Bluestem

Big Bluestem

Switch Grass

Indian Grass

Aquatics

White Water Lily

Louisiana Iris

Pickeral Weed

Bull Rush

Trees (Planted to date)

Loblolly Pine 275

Live Oak 60

Willow Oak 45

Cypress 45

River Birch 75

Red Maple 6

Silver Maple 5

Crape Myrtle 60

Location

Contraband Bayou® Golf Club is part of L'Auberge Casino Resort, a luxury resort on 242 acres of land overlooking Contraband Bayou in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Learn more at www.mylauberge.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/laubergedulac.

Staffing

Bill Belcher – Director of Resort Services

(337) 395-7060, wbelcher@ldlmail.com

Billy Rase – Golf Superintendent

(337) 395-7220, brase@ldlmail.com

