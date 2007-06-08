Shops at L'Auberge

Studs of L'Auberge

Attiring the fashion-conscious man in stylish clothes and accessories. Unique upscale selections from Nat Nast, Lacoste, Tommy Bahama, Robert Graham, Lucky, Cole Haan, Tiger Woods Nike and more. All available in the most elegant of settings with unmatched personal service and extensive hours for your shopping convenience.



Open: Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - Midnight

Legends Memorabilia

Legends Memorabilia is a unique memorabilia store for the consummate collector. Discover signed memorabilia from your favorite sports, music and political icons. Indulge yourself by adding to your special collection or start a new one.



Open: Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - Midnight

1740 Barbier

1740 Barbier is the essential stop for every gentlemen who understands the importance of grooming and the pleasure of being pampered. Men's haircuts, luxury shaves, manicures, pedicures, beard/mustache trims and shoe shines are offered along with whiskey and relaxation.

Open: Tuesday - Thursday Noon - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Modele

The most beautiful looks from Joseph Ribkoff, BCBG, Jessica Simpson, Tommy Bahama, Max & Cleo, Steve Madden, Brighton and more. Specializing in the finest ladies' resort wear and accessories topped off with personalized, attentive service. Extended shopping hours mean we're open when you need a dose of retail therapy!

Open: Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - Midnight

Karma Boutique

Discover the most unusual, eclectic and unique jewelry, handbags and accessories at Karma Boutique. Designers such as Riviana, Mary James, Mary Frances and Sorrelli contribute to the ever-changing collection at Karma.



Open: Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - Midnight

Desserts

Tasty gelato, decadent homemade pastries and gourmet coffee selections from Starbucks® - enjoy them in our cozy, intimate setting or take them to go. Indulge in our signature chocolate candies, crunchy nut assortments and more sweet treats. It is sheer happiness oozing with caramel and drizzled with chocolate - no calorie counting here!



Open: Sunday 11am - 10 p.m.

Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. - Midnight

Saturday 11am - Midnight

L'Arcade

Sensory overload in a multitude of forms. Classic video games and the latest high-tech amusements along with air hockey and NBA Hoops. For kids and those adults who believe that growing older doesn't have to mean growing up. Only the hottest games found here; Ghost Squad, Time Crisis, Drift, Speed Demon, Super Bikes and more! Load up your arcade card for endless play; bank your points and stop by the redemption counter to choose your well earned rewards.



Open: Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday 3 p.m. - Midnight

Saturday 10 a.m. - Midnight

Sunday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The Floral Shop

Regional flowers and decorative plants, along with traditional blooms and foliage. Loose flowers and exotic arrangements plus select candles, lotions and other unique gifts. Whether for an elegant wedding, an intimate party or a special occasion, our talented designers will help you shine. Call ahead and take advantage of curbside service in our valet parking area.



Open: Sunday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sundries

Take home a tangible memory of your stay with us - like a L'Auberge du Lac logo item or an unforgettable souvenir. Also offering snacks, wine, cigars, magazines, newspapers and basic toiletry items in addition to unique seasonal holiday gifts and greeting cards.



Open: Sunday - Thursday 7 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Friday - Saturday: Open 24-hours

Contraband Bayou Golf Club Pro Shop

Championship-caliber equipment for a championship Tom Fazio designed course. Outfit yourself or your significant other with clubs, clothes, balls and sunglasses from the game's biggest manufacturers - Nike, Titleist, FootJoy, Page & Tuttle, Cutter & Buck, Callaway Golf and Fairway & Green. Can't make up your mind? Pick up a L'Auberge gift card good for tee times, equipment or apparel.



Open: 7 days a week

6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Spa du Lac

Indulge your senses at our world-class full-service spa and salon; then continue the pampering at home with a full line of luxurious treatment products. Featuring fine products from beingTrue, Eminence Organic, Priori skincare, Voluspa and Kerastase in addition to comfy robes and slippers from Colorado Trading & Clothing Company.



Open: Spa 7 days a week 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Salon 7 days a week 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fitness Center 7 days a week 6 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

For more information: www.mylauberge.coml

337.395.7777