This premier facility is ideal for the business traveler or guest looking for the ultimate in hospitality and dining experiences, plus non-stop gaming action.

The property includes a 26-story hotel complex with approximately 750 spacious rooms and suites; an 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio; 26,000 gross square feet of meeting space, including a business center and conference registration area; a pool with lazy river and private cabana courtyard; full-service salon and spa and cardio fitness center; retail stores; ten innovative dining outlets; and top-name entertainment.

The casino features 30,000 square feet of Vegas-like gaming action with 62 table games and more than 1,600 ticket-in ticket-out slot machines.

In September 2006, L'Auberge broke ground on a 250-room hotel tower expansion project; construction is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2007. To learn more about L'Auberge, call reservations at (866) 580-7444 or visit www.mylauberge.com.