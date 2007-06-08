Lake Charles Man Killed in Las Vegas Robbery

June 8, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

A man shot and killed by a Las Vegas police officer had a loaded handgun and was trying to rob a motorist when police arrived outside a convenience store.

Twenty-four-year-old Ronald N. Joseph Junior died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen several hours after the shooting yesterday afternoon about two miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say they recovered a .45-caliber handgun from Joseph -- who they say moved to Las Vegas from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The motorist, police say he was robbing, was not hurt. Police say the man is in his 60's. Police say the 37-year-old officer is an 11-year veteran of the department. She fired three shots, hitting Joseph once.

She's on paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting and a coroner's inquest. The slaying was the fifth involving a Las Vegas police officer this year.