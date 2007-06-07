LCB educators pack up

June 7, 2007

Reported by Pam Dixon

LCB librarian Donna Franklin says, "It's like somebody has died."

Less than 48 hours after the Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to close the schools, several educators were packing up. LCB teacher Priscilla Shelton says, "I am very emotional because I have spent a lot of time here with students that I have grown to love."

Franklin is still waiting for the reality of what's ahead to sink in. Franklin says, "I'm just really kind of numb right now. It still hasn't soaked in that Lake Charles-Boston High School as we know it will be no more."

While this week has been an emotional one for those with long time ties to LCB, for many, the mystery of where they will end up still remains. Para educator Rose Sias says, "We love all our students. We hope that wherever we go, most of our students will be there with us so they can have some type of support, some friendly face to see."

LCB teachers say the biggest concern they have is not about themselves, but about the well being of the students they have grown to love. Shelton says, "I hope people treat them like they have been treated in the past."

LCB's tenured certified teachers will be provided jobs. Other employees will have to reapply for positions.