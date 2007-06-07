O Negative Blood In Short Supply

June 7, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Life Share Blood Centers is appealing for O-negative blood donors. The combination of several severe patient conditions, the usual summer increase of accidents and blood donors going on summer vacation has left them with a huge need of O-negative.

O-negative is the universal donor. Potential donors must be between 17 and 75 years of age, weigh at least 110 lbs, know the name of any medications taken, and be able to provide identification. They should also eat a good meal and increase their fluid intake before donating.

LifeShare Blood Centers is located at 214 South Ryan St. in Lake Charles. To find a convenient mobile blood drive, you can go to the LifeShare website, or call 337-436-493 or 1-800-256-4932.