High Temperatures Force Library to Close

June 6, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St., will close it's doors at 5pm today, June 6th because of high temperatures in the building. Monday the air conditioning units were hit by lightening and replacement parts are on order.

Central Library will open Thursday, June 7th, at 8:30am. It's possible that the library will close early Thursday as well.

Library patrons can return in the book drop box outside the building and materials may be renewed by calling 437-4153 or toll free at 1-800-240-0212. You'll need to have your library card and PIN number available.