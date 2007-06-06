Governor: Health care aid for New Orleans in the works

June 6, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Governor Kathleen Blanco rejected Mayor Ray Nagin's plea for some state aid to address New Orleans' ailing health care system, saying projects aimed at bolstering the system already are being pushed at the state level.
Blanco, responding to a letter from Nagin three weeks earlier, also said she would demand accountability by those involved in restoring health care in the city. In a letter dated yesterday to Nagin, Blanco says simply providing more funding will not address the issues.
She appointed Doctor Fred Cerise, secretary of the state Department of Health and Hospitals, to oversee her plan aimed at providing "timely" health care services to people in the region.
The mayor's office did not immediately comment.
Nagin last month said the metropolitan area urgently needed 100 beds for long-term mental health needs. He said too-few beds for mental health and emergency room patients had led to the jailing of some who needed psychiatric care.
He asked that an "adequate" psychiatric hospital be established in New Orleans and that the state pay for the time and resources it takes to "off-load" emergency patients. He also said the state should help fund a 250-thousand dollar a year treatment and diversion program for those with mental illnesses or drug problems.
Blanco says the city must submit a plan for how it would spend money it requested for those resources: medics, stretchers, police overtime. She did not specifically address the other request.
Meanwhile, Blanco's plan includes at least 36 million dollars in projects proposed for DHH and LSU's Health Care Services Division. Those include a ten-bed emergency room for mental health patients and a 20-bed area for detox at University Hospital.
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>