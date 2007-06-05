Strange Smell Comes from CITGO

June 5, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Yesterday's storms caused a power outage at CITGO which in turn caused some flaring. A CITGO spokesperson tells 7News that there was an S-O-2 emission which they say is not dangerous.

The emission does smell bad and they did close down some non-essential worksites as a precaution. However, CITGO says it conducted air quality tests and they are in constant communication with the DEQ.