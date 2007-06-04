Lake Charles Man Dies in Shooting, Police Search for Suspect

June 4, 2007

Reported By: KPLC Staff

A Lake Charles man is dead, following a shooting on Brick Street. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday night, Lake Charles Police were called to the scene where they found 25-year-old Larry Johnson on the ground. Johnson had been shot and was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Lake Charles Police Sergeant Mark Kraus says they are actively following leads, but have yet to make an arrest in this murder. Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Charles Police at 491-1311.