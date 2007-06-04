Hail and Wind Rip Through South Lake Charles

June 5, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Hurricane force winds up to 75 miles per hour whipped through South Lake Charles Monday causing extensive damage at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.

Many viewers called in reporting up to nickle sized hail and areas around the Lake Charles Central Library were without power around 5:30pm yesterday evening.

Entergy says more than 8,000 customers lost power because of the storm. It says the storm downed powerlines and power poles. Entergy says extra crews were brought to help with the recovery that should last well into the night.

To see pictures sent in by our viewers on the KPLC Photo Gallery click here and go to the Severe Weather category.