Will Nagin run for governor?

June 4, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Will New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin run for governor?
The possibility has been a source of some speculation in New Orleans since Governor Kathleen Blanco said she wouldn't seek re-election.
So far, Nagin has dismissed the suggestion, but says he is leaving his options open. Since being re-elected last year, Nagin has raised campaign money despite being barred by term limits from running for mayor again.
Political analyst and pollster Elliott Stonecipher says New Orleans' image of "sin and corruption" makes it tough for someone from the city to win the governor's race.
But political analyst Silas Lee says Nagin can't be counted out. Many had questioned whether Nagin could be re-elected after Hurricane Katrina. Lee also says Nagin has name recognition.
A University of New Orleans poll found Nagin had a 33 percent approval rating among residents asked in March - down from 40 percent five months earlier.
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>