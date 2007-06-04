20 Years of Miracles for Children's Miracle Network

June 4, 2007

It's hard to believe its' been 20 years, but the Children's Miracle Network and Christus Saint Patrick Hospital have been helping children in Southwest Louisiana through their telethons since 1987.

Kicking off this special anniversary was former KPLC anchor and news director James Smith. Smith hosted the very first telecast.

Smith: "I can't believe it's been 20 years. When they called me a few weeks ago and asked me if I could come back and do the 20th Anniversary, it was just amazing to me that 20 years had gone by. Very happy to be here. It's fun walking around seeing the folks that were here 20 years ago helping us with the telethon."

The phones have kept ringing ever since.

This year, generous folks in Southwest Louisiana helped the Children's Miracle Network surpass a milestone goal of 6-million dollars over the past 20 years.

Children's Miracle Network Director for Southwest Louisiana Poddy Champeaux says, "You know your heart just wants to burst. I want to say thank you to everybody in the community all of our sponsors, all of our associates, all the miracle children, and all the special, special folks who volunteer and every year come through for us. You know when you have a community like this one you can always depend on them. There are so many people who have stayed with us through Rita, through all the ups and downs in life because they know how important our children are and to help them have healthy, happy lives...It has to be our top priority and this community knows that."

This year folks from Southwest Louisiana donated a grand total of $426,043 to the Children's Miracle Network.