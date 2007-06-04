June 4, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

According to last year's Census Bureau, women earn about 77 cents for evey dollar men get paid for the same job. This wage gap doesn't discriminate based on education. Women of all educational levels face the same dilemma.

But the numbers are not the same across the board. Although Asian American women make around 80 cents on the dollar, the Bureau says the gap gets larger for most minority women; African American women make 66 cents and Latinas make 55 cents.

Geography does make a difference with the biggest gap in Wyoming and the smallest in Washington, DC.

The Equal Pay for Women Act, House Bill 158 is before the House. It could be called for a vote any time before the session ends.

