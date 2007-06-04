CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital Announces Plans for First Continuing Care Retirement Community in Lake Charles

CHRISTUS Village - Lake Charles to be built in Graywood master-planned community

(Lake Charles, La.) CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, a member of Dallas-based CHRISTUS Health, has announced plans to build a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Lake Charles. The community, which will be named CHRISTUS Village - Lake Charles, will be built in the master-planned community of Graywood.

Continuing care retirement communities are senior living communities that include independent living for residents ages 55 and up in residences such as cottage homes and apartments. In addition, care services such as assisted living are provided on campus to help seniors maintain their optimum level of independence. Services typically include all interior and exterior maintenance, housekeeping, dining services, scheduled transportation and access to community activities and wellness programs.

"We have studied the need for a continuing care retirement community in the Lake Charles area and the demand appears to be overwhelming," said Ellen Jones, chief executive officer for CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital. "The formation of a not-for-profit retirement community like CHRISTUS Village is another way we can fulfill our mission and serve the needs of our community. We are pleased to have the support of Gene Dark, chief operating officer for Graywood, and the wonderful staff at Graywood to help make this vision a reality for Lake Charles."

Advertising for the new community began last month to inform area seniors of the new community and encourage attendance at special events held around the Lake Area introducing the layout and concept of CHRISTUS Village-Lake Charles.

Two special Priority Reservation Luncheons are scheduled in June. The Priority Reservation Luncheons will provide the first opportunity for area residents to hear plans for the new community, including an overview of the continuing care retirement community concept, a viewing of preliminary architectural plans, an explanation of the services and amenities and an overview of the financial structure. Representatives from the project team will be on hand. A Priority Reservation Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, June 12, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the St. Margaret Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, located at 2500 Enterprise Boulevard. Another Priority Reservation Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, June 20, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Gray Plantation, located in the Graywood Community.

During the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to join the priority reservation program and receive a "priority number" that holds their place in line to reserve the residence of their choice this fall, when architectural designs and pricing are finalized. Priority numbers are provided on a first-come, first-served basis to those who make a fully refundable $500 deposit.

"Launching the priority reservation program is the first step to building a continuing care retirement community," explained Joy Huff, a senior living specialist and project team leader for CHRISTUS. "Those who join the priority program become part of an elite group that will be among the first to hear about news and developments before it reaches the general public. Also, they will have the privilege of being the first to decide whether to reserve a cottage home or apartment at CHRISTUS Village - Lake Charles."

There are only three continuing care retirement communities in the state of Louisiana, and none are located within two hours of Lake Charles.

"A continuing care retirement community is the perfect way for seniors to enjoy their retirement more fully," Huff explained. "With maintenance, housekeeping and meals provided, residents of these types of communities have more time to explore life-long interests and discover new pursuits. In addition, with wellness opportunities and the peace of mind that comes from knowing that physical, emotional and spiritual care and support are available on campus if and when the need arises, they can relax and enjoy a healthier lifestyle."

CHRISTUS Village - Lake Charles will be the first continuing care retirement community built by CHRISTUS Health, but the health system operates one other senior living community, CHRISTUS St. Joseph Village, which is located in Coppell, Texas, near Dallas. CHRISTUS Health operated St. Joseph Village under a management contract since Jan.1, 2004, until it acquired the Catholic, faith-based continuing care retirement community in July of 2006. The community offers 109 independent living apartments, 38 cottage homes and 48 assisted living apartments.

CHRISTUS Village - Lake Charles has opened a temporary office located in Sanders Plaza at 2624 Country Club Road. Appointments are available by calling 1-888-684-5253 or (337) 478-9150.

For more information or to R.S.V.P. for a Priority Reservation Luncheon, call

(337) 478-9150 or visit www.christusvillage.org. CHRISTUS Village will be an equal opportunity community.

About CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital

A recognized leader in health care for Southwest Louisiana, CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital provides comprehensive health and wellness services. Since opening in 1908, this 392-bed acute care facility has been dedicated to improving the health of the community, embracing the

physical, spiritual and emotional needs of each patient. CHRISTUS St. Patrick is committed to providing high quality health care through innovation and monitoring, having been recently recognized with the Southwest Louisiana Highest Achievement Quality Award and a "Triple Quality" title from the American Heart and Stroke Associations for clinical excellence in coronary artery disease, heart failure and stroke care. St. Patrick is one of 114 hospitals in the nation to achieve this AHA recognition.

About CHRISTUS Health

Sponsored jointly by the Congregations of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, CHRISTUS Health is one of the largest Catholic health systems in the country, employing more than 25,000 people with total assets of $3.4 billion. With a mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, CHRISTUS Health comprises over 40 hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as dozens of other health services in more than 70 communities in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Utah, as well as Monterrey and Saltillo, Mexico. CHRISTUS Health is headquartered in the Greater Dallas Metropolitan Area, with additional offices operating in both San Antonio and Houston to support the health system operations.