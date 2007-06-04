Inmates Caught

June 4, 2007 Reported by Associated Press

OAKDALE, La. (AP) - Three inmates who escaped from the Allen Parish Jail by overpowering a guard and taking his keys have been apprehended at a cousin's house in Oakdale.

Chief Deputy Grant Willis says 23-year-old Justin D. Willis; 18-year-old Thomas N- Dickens, both of Oakdale, and 23-year-old Michael J. Solomon of Glenmora were captured yesterday.

Two cousins, whose names were not available, were also taken into custody on charges of interfering with an ongoing investigation. Willis says additional charges may be filed.

A fourth inmate, Aaron P. Stevens, also of Oakdale, was caught about two hours after Friday night's breakout. Stevens was found about four miles west of the jail.

Willis says all the inmates are related. They were in the parish jail on burglary related charges and were awaiting a trial date.