KPLC Class Act Winner

June 1, 2007

Reported by Pam Dixon

Our last Class Act Award for the 2006-2007 school year goes to Debbie Wilds, a teacher at J.I. Watson Middle School. Wilds has been teaching since 1978. 7th grader Carrin Arceneaux says, "She's a good teacher. She's real smart."

Do the math and you can tell her years of experience are paying off when it comes to teaching J.I. Watson Middle School students Family and Consumer Sciences.

Wilds says, "I feel like they learn an awful lot about life skills in here and they can apply it and come back in our community and help the community grow."

Guys like Jordan Bellard aren't afraid of a little Home Ec. 7th grader Jordan Bellard says, "I want to learn how to sew and cook."

Wilds involves her students in community service projects. She says the best part about teaching is the children. Wilds says, "We have a wonderful group of kids here in Iowa. I enjoy spending my time with them and watching them grow. I feel fortunate. I have them from 6, 7, and 8th grade. I watch them mature."

Getting kids on the right path is what this Class Act does best.

