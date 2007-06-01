Transportation department launches ads telling people to "Move It"

June 1, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
The state transportation department is using a new round of TV and newspaper public service announcements launched today to remind people to "Move It" when they have an accident on the road.
The state has a law that directs drivers to move their accident-damaged vehicles from highway traffic lanes if no serious injuries have occurred.
The new commercials will air statewide as part of the state's 950-thousand dollar "Wreck Less, Louisiana" campaign, which started in April and runs through September. Agency spokesman Brendan Rush said the campaign is financed with federal highway dollars and no state money is being used.
Rush says the ad launch coincides with the start of hurricane season and moving wrecked vehicles to the roadsides will help relieve traffic congestion, especially in emergency situations such as evacuations.
