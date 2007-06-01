Anthony Quinn's Artwork One of Several New Exhibits

Art created by Hollywood actor Anthony Quinn will be on display through August 4th at Historic City Hall.

Visitors can see more than 100 works at the exhibit, "Anthony Quinn: A Lifetime of Collecting and Creating Art". The exhibit includes both original art by Quinn and pieces from his personal collection that include masters such as Matisse and Renoir.

Quinn won two Best Supporting Actor Oscars in the films "Viva Zapata!" and "Lust for Life".

Meanwhile, downtown visitors can also see work from Louisiana artist Adrian Fulton through June 30th. Fulton's exhibit "Abstract Reality" can be viewed at the Black Heritage Gallery as well as The View in the Capital One Tower.

Another exhibit of note this weekend, comes from local artist Peggy A. Borel. The exhibit of drawings and watercolors is her first show.

Visitors can see the show from 1pm June 5th to June 29th at the Art Associates Gallery at the Central School Arts & Humanities Center, 809 Kirby Street.