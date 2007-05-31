Revised Colorado State forecast: 9 hurricanes, 5 of them intense

May 31, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Colorado State University hurricane researcher William Gray's revised forecast issued today calls for nine hurricanes this season, five of them becoming intense.

The forecast calls for a very active season, with 17 named storms in the Atlantic basin between June first and November 30th and a 74 percent chance of a major hurricane making landfall on the U-S coastline.

Phil Klotzbach -- lead author of the forecast -- says the team expects an above-average hurricane season.

The revised forecast is virtually identical to the prediction Gray's team issued in April. It calls for the same number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.

It also says there's a 50 percent chance of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast, including the Florida Peninsula. The long-term average is 31 percent.