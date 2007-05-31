Alleged Gang Member Arrested in Lake Charles

U.S. Border Patrol officials believe they may have arrested a MS-13 gang member while on a routine check for illegal immigrants.
Adolfo Rocas-Cruz of El Salvador was picked up at the Grey Hound bus station here in Lake Charles. Rocuas-Cruz was questioned about his citizenship and it was determined he was in the United States illegally. Rocas-Cruz has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
According to Border Patrol, Rocas-Cruz had the typical tattoos for the MS-13 gang. MS-13 is considered one of the most dangerous gangs in America and Federal authorities have been tracking MS-13's movement across the nation. Rocas-Cruz told agents he was passing through the lake area on his way to New York.
We'll have more on this developing story tonight on Live at Five.
