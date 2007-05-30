Rain could affect four-laning project deadline

May 30, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

If all goes as planned, by Friday the stretch of US Highway 171 between Lake Charles and DeRidder will be a four-lane highway.

Work continues at the Ragley overpass and in the stretch between Barnes Creek Bridge north of Longville to Louisiana Highway 26, but a push to complete the projects is on despite the forecast of rain through the week.

The project is part of the 4.7 billion dollar TIMED Program, which includes widening 536 miles of state highways to four lanes. The program is designed to spark economic development statewide.

US 171 is being four-laned from Lake Charles to Shreveport.

The project, which will cost about 583 million dollars, is expected to be finished next year.