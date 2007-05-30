Entergy Cuts Some Power Bills

May 30, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Residential power customers of Entergy units in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas will see drops in their bills over the next seven months of up to 6.6%, while ratepayers in Arkansas face an increase of over 12 percent.

That's what the company said.

In a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Entergy yesterday detailed how it will use $251.7 million from Entergy Arkansas -- as ordered by F.E.R.C. -- to bring generating costs for the states into "rough equalization" as required by a system agreement between the Entergy units.

Credits will be given to the customers of Entergy Gulf States-Louisiana, Entergy Louisiana, Entergy Gulf States-Texas and Entergy Mississippi. In Louisiana, the credits will appear as a separate line item on June through December bills.

Under the filing, customers in Louisiana stand to get $166.4 million in credits.