Golf Cart Fatality

May 29, 2007

Reported By: Natalie Grise

After teeing off with three of his friends for the second time at the Pala Mesa Resort last Tuesday, 65-year-old Edwin Payne jumped into his golf cart to follow his ball. That's when investigators say he lost control of the cart.

The California Highway Patrol says the cart went over a four to six inch concrete curb that outlines the course, then down a 25 foot embankment, and over the edge of a 75-foot-high cliff, and on to Old Highway 395.

Investigators say he sustained his position on the golf cart until just short of hitting the ground, and died at the scene.

Payne was born in Port Arthur, Texas, moving to Irvine, California more than 30 years ago. There, he worked as a real estate agent, until his recent retirement.

Because of family ties to the Lake Area, services for Edwin Payne will be held May 30 at Hixon Funeral Home's Westlake Chapel. Visitation begins at 8:00 a.m., and the services at 2:00 p.m., followed by the burial at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetary.