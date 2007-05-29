Alabama seafood industry gains from Louisiana's loss

May 29, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Nearly two years after the devastating 2005 storm season, Louisiana's seafood industry still hasn't bounced back completely, leaving a greater share of the business for Alabama.

Statistical analysis from the National Marine Fisheries Service shows that Texas and Alabama have seen a significant increase in seafood catch since Hurricane Katrina destroyed seafood processing houses and thousands of boats in Louisiana.

According to the Mobile Press-Register, Louisiana's seafood landings have shrunk more than 20 percent. Alabama, generally the Gulf's smallest seafood producer, saw a 30 percent increase in landings in 2006 as compared to average landings from 2001 through 2004.

Joey Rodriguez, a Bayou La Batre boat builder and part-owner of the Gulf shrimp trawler Nemesis said it is nearly impossible to find a processing house in Louisiana now that isn't overwhelmed with fish and other seafood.