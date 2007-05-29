Lanes opening up on local highways

Lanes on US 171 that have been closed for a while will now be open to travelers but motorists should use caution and remember to obey new traffic signs and pavement markings.

Thursday May 31st, traffic will be changed from 2 way traffic on one roadway to 4 lane traffic on both roadways on US 171, US 190, and LA 12 at the Ragley overpass.

Friday June 1st, traffic will be changed from 2 way traffic on one roadway to 4 lane traffic on both roadways on US 171 from the Barnes Creek Bridge, north of Longville to LA 26.