NFL and Former LSU Star Drowns - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

NFL and Former LSU Star Drowns

May 29, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Search teams found the body of New England Patriots player Marquise Hill in Lake Pontchartrain yesterday, who was reported missing following a jet ski accident a night earlier.

Captain Brian Clark of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department says the body was found about a quarter of a mile from where the 24-year-old Hill and a female companion fell off of the water craft they were riding.

The Coast Guard got the call about the accident Sunday night. Petty Officer Tom Atkeson says the search began immediately, using boats and helicopters.

By the time Hill's body was found, it was a multi-agency search involving the Coast Guard, Wildlife and Fisheries, the New Orleans Police Department and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department.

Friends and loved ones including Hill's fiancee and teammate Randall Gay had gathered along the shore as the search went on.

Gay, who also played with Hill at LSU, says it's going to be hard to go back to work and see Hill's locker.

Hill had spent much of his free time and NFL paycheck helping his mother and the mother of his 2-year-old son rebuild homes in eastern New Orleans. He also had remained close to the LSU football program, regularly traveling to Baton Rouge to work out and mentor current players.

