Body Found of NFL Player in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The body of New England Patriots' player Marquise Hill has been found a state official in Louisiana has confirmed. The defensive end's body was recovered a day after he was reported missing last night following a jet ski accident on Lake Pontchartrain. The body was found about a quarter-mile from where Hill and a female companion were involved in the accident. The woman managed to cling to a pylon until she was rescued but Hill drifted away. Neither of them were wearing a life preserver according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Tom Atkeson. Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement expressing shock at the news of Hill's death. The 6-foot-6, 300 pound Hill was a second round pick of New England's in 2004 and was on their Super Bowl winning team that season. He also played for L-S-U's national championship team.

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

