Body Found of NFL Player in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The body of New England Patriots' player Marquise Hill has been found a state official in Louisiana has confirmed. The defensive end's body was recovered a day after he was reported missing last night following a jet ski accident on Lake Pontchartrain. The body was found about a quarter-mile from where Hill and a female companion were involved in the accident. The woman managed to cling to a pylon until she was rescued but Hill drifted away. Neither of them were wearing a life preserver according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Tom Atkeson. Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement expressing shock at the news of Hill's death. The 6-foot-6, 300 pound Hill was a second round pick of New England's in 2004 and was on their Super Bowl winning team that season. He also played for L-S-U's national championship team.