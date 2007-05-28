Fatal School Bus Crash

May 28, 2007

Reported By: Natalie Grise

A little after noon, a 2004 Honda Accord stopped on Highway 27 to make a left turn onto Vincent Settlement Road, when a Calcasieu Parish school bus driven by Lucille Dronet crashed into the back of the car.

The bus continued into the other lane, and almost head on into a 2002 Toyota Tundra pick up truck. The passenger in the truck, Terry Landry, was not wearing a seat belt, and Louisiana State Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two of the five people on the school bus were ninth graders at Sulphur High School, and according to those on the scene, the two were able to walk to the ambulance where they, and the others on the bus, were taken to West Cal-Cam hospital with minor injuries. Dronet was issued a citation for driving too fast for existing conditions.

This is the second car wreck involving a Calcasieu Parish school bus in two weeks. On May 15, an impaired driver hit a special needs school bus on Highway 90 in Sulphur. No students were on board at the time of that crash.